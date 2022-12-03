Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 256 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $351.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

