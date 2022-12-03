Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,375 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

