Virtu Financial LLC Invests $496,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $52.25 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

