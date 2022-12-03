Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,245,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 457,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 255,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

