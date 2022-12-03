Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

