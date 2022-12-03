Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $383.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $564.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.