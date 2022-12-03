Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,812 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,382,000.

VICI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

