MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $518.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.20. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.99.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.