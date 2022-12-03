Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

