Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.69% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $81,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.01 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

