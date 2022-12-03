Natixis Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,902 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

