Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,728 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $84,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.60.

SBA Communications stock opened at $295.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.24.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

