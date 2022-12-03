The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.