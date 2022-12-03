Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

