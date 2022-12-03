Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $265.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

