Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

