Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $5,803,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 31,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %

SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.