Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $297.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.24.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

