Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

