Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,552 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

