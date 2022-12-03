Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

ORLY opened at $858.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $785.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.44. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.