Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $284.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

