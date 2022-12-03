Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -420.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.