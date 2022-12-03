AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.26.

AVB stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

