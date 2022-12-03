Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

