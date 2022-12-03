Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

