PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

