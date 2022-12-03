Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.57 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

