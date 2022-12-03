Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Up 5.0 %

About Trade Desk

Shares of TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

