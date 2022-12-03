9,303 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 208,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,110,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 1,156,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,027,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after buying an additional 1,327,300 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $19.00 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

