SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $10,920,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

