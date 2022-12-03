Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $100.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $407.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $197.51.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

