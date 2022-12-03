Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $201.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

