Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

ANET stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

