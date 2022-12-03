Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,597 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

