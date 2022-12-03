Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

