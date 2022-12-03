Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

DHI stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

