Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

HLT stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.