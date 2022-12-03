Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

