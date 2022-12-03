Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,844 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

