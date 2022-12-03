Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

ILMN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

