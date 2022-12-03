PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $73.99. PVH shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 10,327 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

