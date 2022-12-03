LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 6.5%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. 10,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFST. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,772,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,110,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

