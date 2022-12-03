Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 218,390 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $8,016,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EPAC stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

