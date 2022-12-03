Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 645,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

