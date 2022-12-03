Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 167,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 167,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

