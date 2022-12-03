Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

