PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,715 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of PetIQ worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $9,476,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 22.9% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 176,291 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $3,842,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 64.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 244,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Price Performance

PetIQ stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

