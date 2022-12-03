Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

