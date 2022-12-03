Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

